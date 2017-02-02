Kyra Batara on Beef With Paulina Granados: ‘This Girl Has Fought Nobodies’

Two weeks from now, Combate Americas returns to UFC Fight Pass in English and Azteca America in Spanish. Serving as the event’s headliner on Feb. 16 will be an atomweight clash between Kyra Batara and Vanessa Rico Fernandez.

Speaking with MMANews.com’s Tim Thompson, Batara said she’s happy with the bout. The Carlson Gracie fighter believes her and Fernandez will put on a show:

“I was calling out some of the top 10 ranked girls for this fight. I know that I am 3-0 under Combate’s banner. They were telling me that I was due for the title shot. We just didn’t have any luck finding any opponents that (I could) earn a title shot with. So, we had to look elsewhere. We were looking in Chile, we were looking in Mexico, we looked in Spain and we found Vanessa. I’m excited about the match-up. I know she’s an eight-time judo champ. She’s only had four fights versus my 10 fights, but I know that she is a well-rounded opponent. She has really good striking, really good judo. I know both of her wins are by submission, so I think that we will definitely put on ‘Fight of the Night’ for Combate.”

Batara has found herself in a little beef with Paulina Granados. With the praise Batara has received for going 3-0 in Combate Americas, Granados has taken exception (via WMMA Rankings). She has gone as far as to call “Mogwai” spoiled.

Batara is well aware of Granados’ words and wasn’t shy about firing back.

“I think it’s silly. It’s just fun for me. I’m not a loud mouth, I’m not one to trash talk or badmouth anyone. It’s kinda frustrating really. It’s like, this girl has fought literally nobodies. None of these girls are even ranked in the top 20 and not even in the top 30 that she’s beat. The one girl that she’s fought that was even recognizable is Julia Jones and Julia Jones is ranked in the top 10 and she lost to her by decision. I finished Julia Jones by armbar.”

You can listen to Thompson’s full interview with Batara below: