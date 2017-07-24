Kyra Batara Responds to Vanessa Rico Fernandez’s Weight Jabs

Kyra Batara has responded to Vanessa Rico Fernandez talking about her weight issues.

Batara and Fernandez were supposed to do battle back in February at Combate 11. A bad weight cut forced Batara off the card and the bout was canceled. It was now been rescheduled for July 27.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Batara talked about Fernandez poking fun at the incident:

“If you see the post on the Combate Facebook, it’s the whole video of her saying, ‘Kyra, I hope you’re not eating too much, and you better make the weight.’ I replied in the comment section, I don’t know if you watch Family Guy, but it’s a little GIF of Peter Griffin on the treadmill, and it’s a fishing pole with a Twinkie at the end of it. I reposted the video, like all I can do is laugh about it now. I already apologized, and I said that in my post. I was 2.5 pounds over. ‘That funny moment when all of Spain knows that you’re a fat ass,’ is what I said in the post. I missed weight; it happens.”

Batara said she’s ready to move on from the mishap.

“I was so devastated that it happened. I know that it was extremely unprofessional. I said my apologies; I’m done apologizing. It’s over, it’s done, there’s nothing I can do about it. She can carry this grudge with her, and be all emotional over it. She’s going to go in there fighting angry, fighting with emotion, and I’m going to go in there just like any other fight.”