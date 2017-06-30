Laila Ali Warns Fans to Not be Pissed if McGregor-Mayweather Ends Quick

If Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather ends in quick fashion, Laila Ali wouldn’t be surprised.

Ali has held multiple titles in the sport of boxing, so she knows a thing or two about the Marquess of Queensberry rules. Like many fellow boxers, Ali doesn’t give McGregor much of a chance against Mayweather in their Aug. 26 showdown.

She told USA TODAY’s FTW that fans shouldn’t be surprised if “Money” closes the show early:

“I just think that fans need to just know that it’s for fun. Easy for me to say – I’m not going to be in the ring. But you’ve got a UFC fighter, who has no boxing experience, fighting one of the best fighters in the world. So if you buy the fight, you know, don’t be pissed if it ends too fast or it wasn’t competitive. I’m going to be asking, ‘What did you expect?’”