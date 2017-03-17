Lance Palmer on Andre Harrison: ‘He’s Going to Have to Take That Loss Eventually’

Lance Palmer isn’t going to let Andre Harrison’s undefeated record get to him mentally.

Palmer, who is the reigning World Series of Fighting (WSOF) featherweight champion, is making his first title defense in his current run. He is a two-time WSOF 145-pound ruler. The title bout will take place inside the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY tomorrow night (March 18). The main card airs on the NBC Sports Network at 11 p.m. ET.

MMAJunkie.com caught up with Palmer as he gets ready to put his gold on the line. “The Party” feels he will be the one to end Harrison’s unbeaten streak: