Lance Palmer on Andre Harrison: ‘He’s Going to Have to Take That Loss Eventually’

Lance Palmer isn’t going to let Andre Harrison’s undefeated record get to him mentally.
Palmer, who is the reigning World Series of Fighting (WSOF) featherweight champion, is making his first title defense in his current run. He is a two-time WSOF 145-pound ruler. The title bout will take place inside the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY tomorrow night (March 18). The main card airs on the NBC Sports Network at 11 p.m. ET.
MMAJunkie.com caught up with Palmer as he gets ready to put his gold on the line. “The Party” feels he will be the one to end Harrison’s unbeaten streak:
“When it comes down to it, everybody’s undefeated at some point in their career, and nobody ever thinks they’re going to lose a fight. After that first loss, he’ll have to go out and reevaluate and refocus himself. But coming into the fight, I’m sure he’s confident. When I was 7-1, right after I had my first lost, I fought (LoBosco), and he didn’t think he was going to lose either. He was super cocky going into the weigh-ins and the fight and the interviews, all that stuff. Even after I submitted him in the first round, he had a lot to say on Twitter. It doesn’t define me as a fighter to lose, and I have a lot of respect for (Harrison). But this is my belt, and this is my career, so he’s going to have to take that loss eventually. Why not be Saturday?”