Lanchana Green Enters RIZIN 10 as Late Replacement

Former The Ultimate Fighter season 23 cast member, Lanchana Green will be fighting for RIZIN 10 this weekend as a late bout replacement in their Fukuoka event May 6. A press release from the promotion stated China’s number one ranked, Weili Zhang (16-1) was supposed to make her RIZIN debut at the event against Japanese wrestling standout Kanako Murata (6-1). However, Zhang suffered an injury on her left shoulder during training and was forced to withdraw from the scheduled fight.

Green went 1-1 on the show that was coached by Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Claudia Gadelha and is 0-1 as professional. She was able to earn a decision victory against Helen Harper but was submitted by Amanda Bobby Cooper in the semi-finals.

RIZIN 10 is headlined by former UFC standouts Ian McCall versus Kyoji Horiguchi who both were in the flyweight tournament at RIZIN’s Bantamweight Grand Prix last December where McCall was removed via TKO due to an unfortunate incident in his bout against Manel Kape who is also on the RIZIN 10 card. Horiguchi went on to win the tournament and become the first Bantamweight Grand Prix champion. Having both men in the tournament made for an anticipated bout that never happened.

If you look at the entire card, you will see former UFC lightweight Daron Cruickshank competing Sunday in Fukuoka. Cruickshank has been with the Japanese promotion since his release in March of 2016 and is 2-2 with RIZIN.

See the updated fight card below:

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ian McCall

Yusaku Nakamura vs. Tenshin Nasukawa

Kanna Asakura vs. Melissa Karagianis

Diego Nunes vs. Yusuke Yachi

Daron Cruickshank vs. Koshi Matsumoto

Issei Ishii vs. Daishin Sakai

Manel Kape vs. Kai Asakura

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Alyssa Garcia

Ante Delija vs. Ricardo Prasel

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Andrey Kovalev

Kanako Murata vs. Lanchana Green

Tomohiro Kitai vs. Kurogi Darvish

