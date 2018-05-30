Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose Set For UFC 226

Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose is a go for UFC 226.

UFC 226 is set to take place on July 7. The card will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event will be part of “International Fight Week.”

Vannata vs. Klose will join the card. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the news earlier today (May 30). Both men are in search of a victory.

Vannata has gone 1-1-1 in his last three outings. His last victory was back in Dec. 2016. He is 1-2-1 under the UFC banner.

As for Klose, he is coming off the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts career. Klose fell short in his bout with David Teymur at UFC 218 back in Dec. 2017.

In the main event of UFC 226, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his gold against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. The co-main event will also feature a title bout. Featherweight kingpin Max Holloway will defend his title against Brian Ortega.

A heavyweight grudge match will also take place at UFC 226. Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will collide in a battle of two powerhouses. Lightweights Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis will also clash after their scheduled UFC 223 meeting went awry.

Who has the edge, Lando Vannata or Drakkar Klose?