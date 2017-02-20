Lando Vannata: ‘I’m Confident The Knockout Will Come’ Against David Teymur

Lando Vannata is just 12 days away from sharing the Octagon with David Teymur.

“Groovy” will be making his third appearance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on March 4 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Vannata’s lightweight scrap with Teymur is going to be featured on the UFC 209 card.

Vannata last competed two months ago. His opponent was John Makdessi. “The Bull” is known for his devastating kicks, but it was Vannata who earned the knockout victory with his own wheel kick. It was a finish worthy of a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Now that he’s 1-1 in the UFC, Vannata would like to put together a winning streak under the promotion. Teymur has won five straight and wants to make his third UFC bout a successful one. “Groovy” recently sat down with Flo Combat and expressed his confidence in earning another knockout: