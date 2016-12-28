Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur Added To UFC 209 On 3/4

We can pencil in a new lightweight bout for the upcoming UFC 209 pay-per-view event scheduled to go down in March.

UFC officially confirmed a 155-pound bout between prospects Lando Vannata and David Teymur for their show on 3/4 in Las Vegas.

TUF 22 competitor Teymur has racked up back-to-back wins inside the Octagon in recent months, while Vannata is coming fresh off of his “Knockout of the Night” performance at the recent UFC 206 pay-per-view.

Expected to be headlined by Mark Hunt vs. Alistair Overeem, pending Hunt’s legal situation with the UFC, the UFC 209 pay-per-view goes down live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4th.