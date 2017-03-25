Conor McGregor’s New Business Venture Doesn’t go Down Well With Irish Fans on Social Media

Conor McGregor announced a business partnership focusing on importing supercars with an Irish luxury motors dealer, and has attracted criticism for the move on social media.

With the UFC lightweight title currently on lockdown due to the champion’s period of hiatus (while he awaits the birth of his first child) Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans are steadily showing signs of frustration with the Dubliner. Add a potential money spinner with boxing luminary Floyd Mayweather Jr. into the mix, and the chances of “The Notorious” entering the octagon in 2017 look even slimmer.

Although he has not earned a dollar in the cage since his historic victory over then-champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, “The Notorious” has kept the money flowing via alternative business ventures. A pay-per-view (PPV) interview with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani earlier this year was among promotional appearances and advertisements with which the Irishman has further contributed to his already considerable wealth.

It is no secret that McGregor’s knack for self-promotion has paved the way for his rapid ascent in the world’s leading MMA outfit, with his “gift-of-the-gab” in addition to a catalogue of impressive skills inside the cage making him a household name around the world. Initially considered a “man of the people” in his home country of Ireland, it appears that this label may be on the verge of expiring in the eyes of the average fan, however.

In his latest business venture, the former two-weight world champion will team up with HR Owen to import supercars into Ireland. The SBG Ireland pupil took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm the partnership:

This Lamborghini Huracan Avio is the only one of it's kind in Ireland! I am now officially teaming up with @HROwen and @hrowenvipservices to change that! We are in the process of building a network here where we will bring multiple high end luxury motor vehicles on to Irish shores for sale and supply! Our roads will look very different in years to come and it starts NOW! Check them out and stay tuned! We are only just warming up with this beast! Something BIG is coming! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

McGregor also took to Twitter to show off a Lamborghini Avocado. Among the general comments praising the MMA superstar was the recurring theme that McGregor is running the risk of falling afoul of fans with the latest announcement:

I am now officially… https://t.co/Q1YgsNA41w — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2017

@TheNotoriousMMA Donate it to the dying homeless on Dublin Streets — RichieBerlin (@RichieMcDBerlin) March 25, 2017

@TheNotoriousMMA How about giving back to the community CM?🤔Put something that will build your value as a person and not just financially. — LTTSOD (@LTTSOD5) March 25, 2017

@TheNotoriousMMA stop showing off with your money Connor , there is people in need.

Be respectful 😒 — Alain cossette (@alain1000001) March 25, 2017

The same post on Facebook also attracted negative attention:

