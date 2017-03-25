Conor McGregor’s New Business Venture Doesn’t go Down Well With Irish Fans on Social Media

Conor McGregor announced a business partnership focusing on importing supercars with an Irish luxury motors dealer, and has attracted criticism for the move on social media.

With the UFC lightweight title currently on lockdown due to the champion’s period of hiatus (while he awaits the birth of his first child) Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans are steadily showing signs of frustration with the Dubliner. Add a potential money spinner with boxing luminary Floyd Mayweather Jr. into the mix, and the chances of “The Notorious” entering the octagon in 2017 look even slimmer.

Although he has not earned a dollar in the cage since his historic victory over then-champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016, “The Notorious” has kept the money flowing via alternative business ventures. A pay-per-view (PPV) interview with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani earlier this year was among promotional appearances and advertisements with which the Irishman has further contributed to his already considerable wealth.

It is no secret that McGregor’s knack for self-promotion has paved the way for his rapid ascent in the world’s leading MMA outfit, with his “gift-of-the-gab” in addition to a catalogue of impressive skills inside the cage making him a household name around the world. Initially considered a “man of the people” in his home country of Ireland, it appears that this label may be on the verge of expiring in the eyes of the average fan, however.

In his latest business venture, the former two-weight world champion will team up with HR Owen to import supercars into Ireland. The SBG Ireland pupil took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm the partnership:

McGregor also took to Twitter to show off a Lamborghini Avocado. Among the general comments praising the MMA superstar was the recurring theme that McGregor is running the risk of falling afoul of fans with the latest announcement:

The same post on Facebook also attracted negative attention:

Jamie StottWith what the IMF is doing to Ireland and the EU, no c*nt will be able to afford one. You could do much better work for the working Irish than this sir.
Matthew ForsterSeriously can someone advise him correctly. Too many kicks to the head. Here’s a great idea lets endear myself to the general public by going into business with unicorn out of reach sports cars.

Jeff FisherShare the wealth vs faulting it. Be humble, be real and be a person they don’t expect you to be. Help people in your town city and country. spend all day handing out food vs telling everyone how much things cost. Make a few kids happy with a few things their family could never afford. Help an animal shelter. Just help anyone Mr Conor McGregor. Be like a MOB boss, they look after their communities . Money isn’t everything but god honest respect and legendary tails of the man who was king but always helped the little people will told long after the riches have been well spent.

