Lauren Mueller Explains How Missing Out on TUF 26 Helped Her Earn UFC Contract

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Lauren Mueller
Image Credit: Mike Fridley/Sherdog.com

Lauren Mueller is now on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Mueller earned her contract by defeating Kelly Velasco via unanimous decision. The bout took place on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 8 last night (Aug. 29). Mueller had been an alternate on “The Ultimate Fighter” season 26, but never made it to the show.

She explained to MMAJunkie.com how that ended up working in her favor:

“I tried out for ‘TUF’ and they made me an alternate, so that actually worked for my advantage. Because this whole time, the whole six weeks those girls were fighting for ‘TUF,’ I was still training in hopes to get on the show. So I was ready to go when I got the call for this.”

