Lauren Murphy vs. Barb Honchak ‘Expected’ to go Down at TUF 26 Finale

It looks as though Lauren Murphy may be making an appearance inside the Octagon at the TUF 26 Finale, according to reports

Having lost her initial opponent due to ‘visa issues’ it appears that some shuffling due to the hospitalization of Sijara Eubanks, Murphy may make her flyweight debut after all.

Murphy took to Instagram earlier on Thursday to announce that she had made weight and was ‘ready to weight’, stopping short of concluding that she would not compete despite losing her scheduled opponent for the night (h/t MMAFighting.com):

“Hi everyone, I had a tough opponent for the TUF finale – an undefeated Brazilian prospect – and we were set to put on a show for you guys here in Vegas at the TUF finale. Unfortunately, there was a problem with her visa at the last minute. Luckily, the UFC decided to bring me to fight week and keep me as an alternate for the TUF card. I am really grateful to be here and so glad to see all my TUF housemates!! My fight with my original opponent will be postponed until early next year. In the mean time, I’m here, on weight, and ready to fight!

“Thank you for all the love and support. I truly believe everything happens for a reason and I believe in my heart I am on the path meant for me, and wherever that path leads I am going to walk it to the best of my ability.”

According to a report from mmaweekly.com:

“With Roxanne Modafferi being pulled to fight in the main event against Nicco Montano to determine the first ever UFC women’s flyweight champion, Barb Honchak will now face fellow TUF 26 alum Lauren Murphy on Friday night.”

The report claims that both fighters have agreed to the matchup and will square off on Friday night in Las Vegas.