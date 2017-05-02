Leandro Higo Explains Bellator 177 Weight Cutting Issues: ‘The Fault Was All Mine’

Leandro Higo is taking the blame for his failure to make weight at Bellator 177.

Higo was supposed to battle Eduardo Dantas for the bantamweight title inside the Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary last month. Instead, the fight was a non-title bout when Higo couldn’t make the weight limit.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Higo admitted he wasn’t prepared for the timezone difference:

“When I arrived for fight week, everything was very different. The timezone, the sauna closed 7:30 at night. I’d never seen that. When I started training, I had to leave. I couldn’t dehydrate because the sauna was closed. It wore on me. Everything I was used to doing, I had to do double. If I was used to one hour in the sauna, I had to do two. Because my body was retaining the weight, I was sweating less than I’m used to.”

Higo said he takes responsibility for not making weight for a title bout. Once Higo was told he wasn’t allowed a second attempt to weigh in, the frustration began to set in.

“The Athletic Commission didn’t allow me to come back. And the whole thing happened. I was very upset with myself. The fault was all mine.”