Leandro Higo Has ‘No Doubt’ He’ll Take Eduardo Dantas’ Bellator Title

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Leandro Higo
Image Credit: AXS TV Fights

Leandro Higo feels he can shock the world tomorrow night (April 14).

Higo will battle reigning Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas inside the Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The title bout will serve as Bellator 177’s main event. It’ll be Dantas’ second title defense in his current run.

“DuDu” was originally scheduled to take on Darrion Caldwell, but an injury saw Higo replace Caldwell. Despite having less preparation time, Higo feels confident in his abilities to dethrone Dantas. He told MMAJunkie.com that his time to shine is now:

“I’m very happy to debut in Bellator against Dantas, who’s one of the best fighters in our weight class. I’m putting on a show and bringing the belt home – no doubt. It’s not an adequate amount of preparation time, but that’s why I’m always training. Sometimes, an opportunity might materialize, and the fighter is not ready. So I always keep that in mind. Life is full of opportunities, and I’ve been able to make it this far by seizing those that came my way. I’m training as much as I can. I’ll be looking to catch (Dantas) at the right moment, when he gives me an opening. I’ll fight intelligently. I can’t go easy on him.”

