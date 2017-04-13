Leandro Higo Has ‘No Doubt’ He’ll Take Eduardo Dantas’ Bellator Title

Leandro Higo feels he can shock the world tomorrow night (April 14).

Higo will battle reigning Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas inside the Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The title bout will serve as Bellator 177’s main event. It’ll be Dantas’ second title defense in his current run.

“DuDu” was originally scheduled to take on Darrion Caldwell, but an injury saw Higo replace Caldwell. Despite having less preparation time, Higo feels confident in his abilities to dethrone Dantas. He told MMAJunkie.com that his time to shine is now: