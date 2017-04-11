Leandro Higo Ready for Bellator’s big Stage vs. Eduardo Dantas

With 17 wins in 19 pro fights, Leandro Higo is definitely worthy of a spot on the Bellator MMA roster.

The 28-year-old Brazilian will get to do just that this Friday, but in a title fight on Spike.

Higo (17-2) challenges Eduardo Dantas, stepping in as a replacement to main event Bellator 177 from Budapest.

With eight consecutive wins to his credit, Higo isn’t just some “newbie.” He owns 10 submission wins and three more knockouts to his resume.

“Thank you to Bellator for the opportunity. Thank you, Budapest, for the reception,” he said. “I’m very happy to be here and I’m looking forward to putting on a good show this Friday!”

During his win streak, Higo has submitted five of his opponents. He is coming off a January decision win over Steven Peterson, which headlined the first Legacy Fighting Alliance card.

“I feel no extra pressure because I’m here to do what I love, which is fighting,” Higo said. “I’m looking forward to winning another championship belt.”