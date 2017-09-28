Leandro Higo Wants to Erase Image of Fight With Eduardo Dantas

Leandro Higo wants to wash away the memory of his last bout.

Back in April, Higo took on Eduardo Dantas, the Bellator bantamweight title holder. “Pitbull” fell short in the bout, losing by split decision. The bout wasn’t for the title as Higo missed weight.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, “Pitbull” said he’s ready to bounce back:

“Losses are never welcome. But it was a setback that showed me I am capable of going toe to toe with anyone in this division in Bellator. I arrived fighting toe to toe with the champion.”

Higo will take on Joe Taimanglo on Oct. 7 on the Bellator 184 card. He then went on to say that he hopes the fight is more exciting than his bout with Dantas.

“It’s a fight that I wanted. It will be quite interesting because he likes to go after the fight. And I like that too. I want to erase the image of that monotonous fight with Dudu. I wanted the fight, I went for it, but he ran around the entire fight, basically. That was his tactic. And I want a good display to show that I’m there to put on fights and throw down with anyone. I also want to test myself against fighters with different styles.”