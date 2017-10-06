Leandro Higo Wants to Put Mistakes From Bellator Debut in The Past

Leandro Higo believes he has learned from his missteps.

Back in April, Higo made his Bellator debut in what was going to be a championship fight. Higo was set to challenge Eduardo Dantas for the bantamweight title. “Pitbull” ended up missing weight, so his title opportunity was lost.

Still, Higo had a close three-round bout with the champion. He ended up losing via split decision. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, “Pitbull” said he hopes to put his mistakes behind him:

“That opportunity came and sometimes an opportunity goes away and never comes back, I had to accept it, I couldn’t turn it down. To make your debut in a title fight is hard, but it’s part of the job. Everything that happened motivated me to train harder and make sure those mistakes are in the past.”

Tonight (Oct. 6), Higo takes on Joe Taimanglo on the main card of Bellator 184. He talked about how he matches up with Taimanglo.

“Joe has an unorthodox style, moves a lot, has a heavy hand and is hard to be taken down because he has good chokes, a deadly guillotine that can put anyone in trouble, but I’m feeling great. I’ll be strategical but also aggressive. If I get the finish that’s the consequence of the fight. I believe I can beat him standing and on the ground.”