Lee Says Tony Ferguson, Joe Rogan & Eddie Bravo are “Into Some Weird Old Sh*t”

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee has managed to trash upcoming opponent Tony Ferguson, Joe Rogan & BJJ coach Eddie Bravo in one interview

The “Motown Phenom” certainly has a way with words.

While seemingly lobbying for a fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in January, Lee branded the entire nation of Ireland as “inbred with poor genetics”. While fighting at UFC Belfast the previous November, Lee was asked if he was aware that McGregor was in attendance:

“I actually didn’t know that. Was he here? Oh damn, I would have jumped the cage. He was here, he had to be front row, huh? All Irish guys look alike. I wish I would have known. Somebody could have told me. They all just red beards and bald heads to me.”

While the 24-year-old is clearly fond of the sound of his own voice when it comes to targeting potential or confirmed opponents, his latest interview on UFC 216 rival Tony Ferguson is bound to cause a stir with “El Cucuy”:

“I’m going to beat the f**k out of Tony,” Lee told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “Look, we can take away all the vision, all that, I am going to beat the f**k out of Tony. The man disrespected me, I don’t take that shit. The dude is weird, he’s not that smart. I’m going to crush him in every press conference — or conference call — that we got because the man is really not that smart.”

“I don’t know what his deal is,” Lee continued. “He’s been hanging out with Eddie Bravo. I listen to Joe Rogan’s podcast, too, and I know what them dudes [sic] is in to. They into some weird old shit. There is a reason why he keeps wearing them sunglasses. I ain’t going to put his business out there like that, I’m going to let him do his own thing. But, I’m just saying I ain’t moving to L.A., I will keep it here in Vegas where the grass is greener.”

Lee was not finished there, however, as he took a swipe at incumbent UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and number one contender Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“This is for the real lightweight championship because we have the most fights and we’ve already been through all of these top contenders. Look at Conor, he’s only beaten one guy at 155. Khabib hasn’t beaten anybody in the Top 10. So, this is for the real Lightweight championship and I think that’s what the folks wanted to see.”



“You want to see [the division] move on, new blood and new generation,” Lee continued. “UFC is on their way and they know I’m the new generation in this motherfucker and I am going to put Tony down and show the rest of them, too.”