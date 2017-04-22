Legacy Fighting Alliance 10: Results, Highlights From AXS TV Event

Ian Heinisch made quick work out of Lucas Rota Friday night, earning his eighth win in eight fights.

Heinisch finished off Rota in the first round with a shoulder lock submission to conclude Legacy Fighting Alliance 10. The event aired live on AXS TV.

Nick Urso, Jerome Rivera and Slobodan Maksimovic all had decision wins, while Andrew Tenneson and Adam Martinez scored submission victories.

Ian Heinisch (8-0) caught Lucas Rota (12-7) in a shoulder lock to win by submission at 2:38 in round one

Nick Urso (10-3) defeated Brandon Royval (5-3) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).

Jerome Rivera (7-0) scored a unanimous decision over Zac Riley (5-4 (29-28, 30-26, 30-27).

Slobodan Maksimovic (13-5-1) handed Dominic Montoya (7-1) his first professional loss by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Andrew Tenneson (6-1) scored a quick submission putting Andrew Yates (9-3) to sleep with a guillotine choke at 0:49 in round one.

Adam Martinez (4-1) submitted Maikel Perez (3-1) after a back-and-forth battle with a guillotine choke at 2:22 in round two.

Cody Yohn (4-1) defeated Mike Jones (4-3) by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).