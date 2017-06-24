Legacy Fighting Alliance 14 Results: Two New Champions Crowned

By
Dana Becker
-

Eryk Anders and Roberto Sanchez kept their unbeaten records intact Friday night, and claimed Legacy Fighting Alliance gold along the way.

Anders scored a decision victory over Brendan Allen in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 14, which aired live on AXS TV, to become the inaugural middleweight champion. Anders is now a perfect 8-0, while Allen falls to 7-2.

In the co-main, Sanchez moved his record to 7-0 and won the flyweight title with a third round submission of Jerome Rivera. The loss, which came via armbar, was the first in eight pro fights for Rivera.

Courtney King scored a second round TKO victory over Colbey Northcutt in the pro debut for both female featherweight fights. Northcutt is the sister of UFC fighter Sage Northcutt.

• Main Event – Middleweight Title Fight – Eryk Anders (8-0) defeated Brendan Allen (7-2) by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

• Co-Main Event – Flyweight Title Fight – Roberto Sanchez (7-0) submitted Jerome Rivera (7-1) with an amrbar at 3:41 in round three.

• Middleweight Fight – Danny Orr (5-1) defeated Noel Ligon (5-2) via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

• Bantamweight Fight – Dulani Perry (4-0) out-punched Dave Acosta (5-2) to win by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

• Featherweight Fight – Courtney King (1-0) defeated Colbey Northcutt (0-1) by TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:27 in round two.

• Strawweight Fight – Maycee Barber (1-0) submits Itzel Esquivel (2-1) with an armbar at 3:52 in round one.

