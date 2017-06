Colbey Northcutt, the sister of UFC fighter Sage Northcutt, will make her MMA debut Friday night at Legacy Fighting Alliance 14.

The main card airs live on AXS TV and will feature a pair of title fights beginning at 9 p.m. ET from the Arena Theatre in Houston.

Northcutt takes on Courtney King, while Brendan Allen and Eryk Anders meet in the main event for the middleweight title.