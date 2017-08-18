Legacy Fighting Alliance 19 Results: Ciro Rodrigues KOs David Michaud

By
Dana Becker
-

When you are competing on the regional MMA circuit, knocking out a veteran of the sport is a great way to get noticed.

Ciro Rodrigues did that Friday night, finishing David Michaud in the first round of the Legacy Fighting Alliance 19 main event.

Rodrigues improved to 21-6 when he floored Michaud in under two minutes. Michaud fought three times for the UFC between 2014-15, going 1-2.

In the co-main event, Sid Bice scored a decision over Ken Porter.

Complete results are below:

• Ciro Rodrigues (21-6, 1 NC) defeated David Michaud (11-4) by TKO (punches) at 1:57 in round one

• Sid Bice (8-1) won a unanimous decision over Ken Porter (10-4, 1 NC) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Marcus Edwards (13-5) dominated Clarence Jordan (10-4-1) for three rounds to win by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

• Maikel Perez (5-1) defeated Derrick Mandell (7-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Maurice Greene (4-1) caught Jermaine McDermott (3-1) in a triangle choke to win by submission at 3:06 in round one

• Emeka Ifekandu (4-0) scored a TKO victory (punches) over Steven Merrill (4-1) at 1:25 in round one

• J.P. Saint Louis (2-1) submitted Tyler Ray (1-1) with a guillotine choke at 1:44 in round one

