Legacy Fighting Alliance 21 Results: Kyle Noblitt Wins Battle of Unbeatens

The event aired live on AXS TV.

• Kyle Noblitt (9-0) submitted Antonio Branjao (4-1) with a guillotine choke at 4:13 in round one

• Kevin Holland (10-3) knocked out Grady Hurley (15-2) to win by TKO (strikes) at 1:24 in round one.

• Trey Ogden (9-1) landed a quick submission to defeat T.J. Brown (9-5) at 2:27 in round one.

• Shannon Sinn (4-5) dominated Katy Collins (7-3) on her way to a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Charles Johnson (5-0) outlasted Jeremiah Cullum (5-2) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

• Yazan Hajeh (6-0) defeated Oscar Valdez (7-5) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).

• Dakota Bush (4-0) sunk a rear naked choke to defeat Jose Martinez (7-3) by submission at 2:01 in round one.