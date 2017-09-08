Legacy Fighting Alliance 22 Results, Highlights: Markus Perez Wins Championship

Markus Perez scored a first round submission over Ian Heinisch in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 22 Friday night, winning the middleweight title.

The battle of unbeatens highlighted the AXS TV card from the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

However, Perez made quick work of the Colorado native Heinisch, locking in an arm triangle just two minutes into the fight.

Gilbert Smith picked up a second round submission over Ben Smith, with Chris Gutierrez, Derek Brenon, Brandon Royval, Maycee Barber and Jonathan Wyderko also earning victories.

• Markus Perez (10-0) caught Ian Heinisch (8-1) in an arm triangle to win by submission at 2:14 in round one.

• Gilbert Smith (13-6) submitted Ben Smith (15-5) with a guillotine choke at 4:16 in round two.

• Chris Gutierrez (11-3-1) won a split decision over Mario Israel (10-4) (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

• Derek Brenon (6-0) outlasted Boimah Karmo (4-3) to win by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

• Brandon Royval (6-3) caught Demetrius Wilson (5-2) in a triangle choke to win by submission at 2:00 in round two.

• Maycee Barber (2-0) out-fought Mallory Martin (1-2) to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

• Jonathan Wyderko (3-1) stopped Juan Gonzalez (3-1) to win by TKO (strikes) at 0:52 in round two.