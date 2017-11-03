Legacy Fighting Alliance 26: Fighter Taken From Arena in Ambulance

Several reports came out Friday night during the Legacy Fighting Alliance 26 card regarding prelim fighter CJ Hancock.

Hancock suffered a second round TKO loss to Charles Ontiveros.

Mike Jackson, who was in attendance and snapped the picture above, posted on Twitter that Hancock’s coach told him “he’s doing better.” Jackson also confirmed that Hancock was “breaking on the way to the ER.”

Other reports state medical personnel had to defibrillate Hancock to bring him back after he passed out.

The LFA Fighters name was CJ Hancock. He is revived and talking in the ambulance — Steven Wright (@steventhewarman) November 4, 2017

Please pray for Charlie's opponent. They had to defibrillate him. https://t.co/0GgZY77P6S — Amber Ohhhh (@amber_ontiveros) November 4, 2017

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes public.