Legacy Fighting Alliance 27 Results: Robert Watley Retains Lightweight Title

Robert Watley scored a third round finish in his first title defense Friday night over Daryl Wilson.

Watley’s title defense served as the headline bout to Legacy Fighting Alliance 27, which aired live on AXS TV from the Firelake Casino in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

In the co-main event, Ryan Spann knocked out Myron Dennis.

Other winners included Alex Hernandez, Kendrick Latchman, Ed Cline Jr. and Kyle Driscoll.

• Main Event – Lightweight Title Fight – Robert Watley (9-1) stopped Daryl Wilson (7-2) with strikes to win by TKO at 4:32 in round three.

• Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Fight – Ryan Spann (12-5) knocked out Myron Dennis (15-7) to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:08 in round one.

• Lightweight Fight – Alex Hernandez (8-1) finished Derrick Adkins (10-5) with strikes to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:53 in round three.

• Flyweight Fight – Kendrick Latchman (7-3) defeated Tyler Shinn (8-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

• Catchweight Fight (195 pounds) – Ed Cline Jr. (9-6-1) submitted Levi Queen (13-4) with a guillotine choke at 2:11 in round three.

• Lightweight Fight – Kyle Driscoll (6-3) defeated Ken Coulter (5-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)