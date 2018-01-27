Legacy Fighting Alliance 32 Results: Two New Champions Crowned

Ryan Spann and Anthony Hernandez both left Legacy Fighting Alliance 32 Friday night with new gold belts.

Spann bested Alex Nicholson in the co-main event for the light heavyweight title and Hernandez topped Brendan Allen for the middleweight belt. The card aired live on AXS TV.

Spann knocked out Nicholson, a veteran of the UFC, in the first round after recovering from an offensive attack. Spann is now 13-5 overall in his career.

Hernandez pushed his record to 6-0 with a decision victory, earning a 50-45 and a pair of 49-46s.

Carlos Prater claimed his 33rd career win with a submission of Eric Scallan, with Zach Fears, Juan Adams, Aaron Reeves and Carlos Martinez all earning victories.

Complete results are below:

• Anthony Hernandez (6-0) defeated Brendan Allen (8-3) by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) to become the LFA middleweight champion

• Ryan Spann (13-5) knocked out Alex Nicholson (10-5) at 4:24 in round one to become the LFA light heavyweight champion

• Carlo Prater (33-19-1) submitted Eric Scallan (14-5) with an arm triangle at 3:39 in round two

• Zach Fears (8-2) took out Lanny Dardar (16-8) by TKO (referee stoppage due to strikes) at 4:28 in round one

• Juan Adams (3-0) out-struck Dwight Gipson (8-8) to win by tap-out due to strikes at 4:09

• Aaron Reeves (6-1) won a split decision over Brandon Shavers (4-2) (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

• Carlos Martinez (4-1) defeated Daniel Hoffpauir (2-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)