Legacy Fighting Alliance Debuts on AXS TV This January

Two of the top “minor league” MMA promotions in the world joined forces in 2016.

They will make their debut next month, as Legacy Fighting Alliance takes over AXS TV.

The LFA is a combination of Legacy FC and Resurrection Fighting Alliance. Many of the top fighters in the UFC and other promotions first became noticed while competing on AXS TV in the two companies.

In the main event fo the first card will be Steven Ocho vs. Leandro Higo. Also, Damon Jackson takes on Charles Cheeks III from The Bomb Factory in Dallas.