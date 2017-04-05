Lennox Lewis on McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘I Don’t Even Think It’s a Good Fight’

Lennox Lewis isn’t giving Conor McGregor much of a shot in a boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather.
Lewis, who won multiple world titles as a heavyweight in boxing, also served as HBO’s color commentator for boxing events. The Hall of Famer is well aware of the hoopla surrounding a potential showdown between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder McGregor and boxing icon Mayweather.
If plans to have the two match up in a boxing ring do indeed materialize, Lewis isn’t giving “Notorious” a chance at victory. Outside of boxing, it’s a different story as he told TMZ:
“I don’t even think it’s a good fight. Nah man, you got Conor, he’s great at all different styles but you’ve got Floyd which is the master of one. And then Conor is trying to box him at his style. I mean it’s a great spectacle, but I don’t think it’s a great fight. (In regards to McGregor’s chances of winning), no not in boxing but maybe in UFC or contact sports. But boxing, you’re talking to a professor. I’m a pugilist specialist and Floyd is a master. I believe Floyd’s gonna beat him in boxing, but if it’s something else Floyd would be losing.”