Lennox Lewis on McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘I Don’t Even Think It’s a Good Fight’

Lennox Lewis isn’t giving Conor McGregor much of a shot in a boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather.

Lewis, who won multiple world titles as a heavyweight in boxing, also served as HBO’s color commentator for boxing events. The Hall of Famer is well aware of the hoopla surrounding a potential showdown between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder McGregor and boxing icon Mayweather.

If plans to have the two match up in a boxing ring do indeed materialize, Lewis isn’t giving “Notorious” a chance at victory. Outside of boxing, it’s a different story as he told TMZ: