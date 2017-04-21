Leo Kuntz on Fight Fixing Fiasco: ‘I Had no Idea What Was Going on’

Leo Kuntz has responded to news of his UFC Fight Night 79 opponent being investigated for fight fixing allegations.
While Kuntz was having his hands wrapped on Nov. 28, 2015, he had no idea that a controversy was brewing involving his fight with Tae Hyun Bang. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials suspected something was amiss regarding the fight.
Reports say a $1.7 million dollar bet was placed on Bang to lose the fight. Bang was also said to have taken a $90,000 bribe and bet half of it on Kuntz to win. Sensing something was off, the UFC warned Kuntz and Bang before the fight that if the two were part of a collusion, they’d be investigated.
Kuntz is off the hook as he did nothing wrong. Bang, however, is being investigated by local police in Seoul, South Korea. Kuntz told MMAFighting.com that when he first heard about a potential controversy, he didn’t understand why something was off:
“At that time, I had no idea what was going on. I’m not a gambler. I mean, I like to play poker, things like that, but I’m not a sports gambler, so I had no idea this was a major red flag that there was something going on with the fight being fixed. I wasn’t aware at the time that most of the times, when the betting lines change, it’s because a huge bet came in. Even after the UFC came and talked to me… they didn’t even grow on me very much because the bet was put down on me. They were pretty certain I had nothing to do with it.”