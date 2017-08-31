Leon Edwards: Bryan Barberena is a Pretty Average Fighter

Leon Edwards isn’t too impressed with Bryan Barberena.

This Saturday (Sept. 2), Edwards and Barberena will clash inside the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night 115. It’ll air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Edwards said he isn’t blown away by his opponent’s abilities:

“Skill-wise, he’s a pretty average fighter. I think he relies more on his toughness, and trying to outwear people. I think that’s it, really. As far as ‘Prospect Killer’ goes: Who has he beat, really? Sage? It wouldn’t be Sage (as a prospect), you know what I mean? Who did he kill? I don’t understand.”