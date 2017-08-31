Leon Edwards: Bryan Barberena is a Pretty Average Fighter

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Leon Edwards
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Leon Edwards isn’t too impressed with Bryan Barberena.

This Saturday (Sept. 2), Edwards and Barberena will clash inside the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night 115. It’ll air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Edwards said he isn’t blown away by his opponent’s abilities:

“Skill-wise, he’s a pretty average fighter. I think he relies more on his toughness, and trying to outwear people. I think that’s it, really. As far as ‘Prospect Killer’ goes: Who has he beat, really? Sage? It wouldn’t be Sage (as a prospect), you know what I mean? Who did he kill? I don’t understand.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Holly Holm

Holly Holm Believes Mayweather vs. McGregor Was Stopped Early

Holly Holm doesn't agree with the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor stoppage. On Aug. 26, Mayweather and McGregor went head-to-head inside the T-Mobile Arena in...
Zach Freeman

Zach Freeman vs. Saad Awad Booked For Bellator 186

Zach Freeman and Saad Awad are set to clash soon. Freeman and Awad will do battle inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania...
video

UFC 218: Angela Magana Returns, Faces Amanda Cooper in December

Angela Magana, who made headlines earlier this year following her altercation with UFC female champion Cris Cyborg, will return to the Octagon for the...
video

UFC 215 Promo Video: ‘History Up For Grabs’

Both the UFC flyweight and female bantamweight titles will be on the line next Saturday night at UFC 215. In the main event, Demetrious Johnson...
video

UFC FIght Night 115’s Stefan Struve Excited to Fight in Netherlands

Stefan Struve was born in Beverwijk, Netherlands 29 years ago. This Saturday, he'll fight for just the second time since 2008 in his home country,...
Load more