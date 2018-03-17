Leon Edwards Gets Last-Second Stoppage Win Over Peter Sobotta In London

Kicking off our UFC Fight Night 127 main card is a welterweight collision between Leon Edwards and Peter Sobotta. Edwards, a seasoned UFC veteran since 2014, has found himself on a four-fight win streak. Sobotta has also been with the promotion since 2014 and comes off a second round TKO win over Ben Saunders back in May. His victory marked his second win in a row inside the Octagon. One of these men will take the next step in the 170-pound rankings with a win, and here’s how their meeting inside the cage went down:

Round 1:

Sobotta tries o track Edwards down but he plays it patiently and counters with a beautiful left hook that drops Sobotta. He swarms for the ground-and-pound but an armbar attempt stopes Edward’s aggression. Now Edwards is in Sobota’s half guard. Edwards is able to advance to half guard but they eventually get back to their feet. A nice 1-2 from Edwards and Sobotta responds with a jab. A nice kick to the body lands for Edwards to end the round.

Round 2:

The two exchange strikes but a low blow from Edwards temporarily stops the action. Back at it now and Sobotta lands a nice kick to the body and follows up with some nice jabs. Edwards closes in against the cage and clinches up. A nice trip from Edwards and he falls right into Sabotta’s full guard. Edwards advances to half guard and Sabotta beautifully uses a Kimura attempt to take Edward’s back.

Edwards tries to scoot him off but that only prompts an armbar attempt. Edwards is able to get back in top position and in Sobotta’s full guard. After minimul action the ref decides to stand the men up. A high kick from Edwards is blocked and Sabotta does a nice job of dodging some hooks to end the round.

Round 3:

A high kick again misses from Edwards but he is able to land a left hand before shooting in on a takedown against the cage. They separate and begin striking again. A nice left hand lands for Sabotta now before he gets caught with another left from Edwards. Sabotta gets a takedown against the cage and Edwards is back to his feet. Edwards gets the takedown now and is into Sabotta’s full guard. Edwards advances to half guard and begins dropping a few elbows. Some ground-and-pound from Edwards now and Sabotta is in a bad spot. He gets his back taken with thirty seconds left and continues to take punishment. The ref steps in and has seen enough, that’s all she wrote.

Official Result: Leon Edwards def. Peter Sobotta via R3 TKO (punches, 4:59)