Leon Edwards On Cowboy Fight: “The Older Guys Are Fading Out Now”

The biggest fight of Leon Edwards mixed martial arts (MMA) career is on the horizon.

The 26-year-old Jamaican-born welterweight will headline UFC Singapore this weekend (Sat. June 23, 2018) against veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Edwards hopes that with a big win over Cerrone he’ll get an opportunity similar to that of Darren Till, who was gifted a headlining fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson after he defeated Cowboy (via MMA Fighting):

“It’s gotta be the biggest fight of my career to date,” said Edwards. “Cowboy is a legend of the sport and this is my first headline fight with the UFC, so it’s a very big deal. I see a win here opening the door for fights further up the rankings, that’s the plan anyway. We saw Till getting a fight in Liverpool after he beat Cerrone.

“I hope a win here will give the UFC a reason to get over to Birmingham again — it would be dream for me to fight in my hometown. This is the win that will hopefully see me get the credit I deserve. I’m on a five-fight win streak now so I think it’s about time that I get my chance against guys at the top of the division.”

There’s a new wave taking over the welterweight division and Edwards wants in on it. We’ve seen the likes of Robbie Lawler, Cerrone and Demian Maia all fall to younger fighters in recent months.

Edwards sees the older generation of UFC fighters fading out nowadays, and he wants to show everyone he’s a threat to the division with a statement against Cowboy:

“The older guys are fading out now. I’m young, I’m just 26-years-old. I think everyone else in rankings is over 30. It’s the changing of the guard for sure, and I’ve got to show that I’m a part of that new movement. That’s what I’m focused in on ahead of this fight. I’ve got to show everyone that I’m a threat in this division,” Edwards explained.

“These older heads are there for the picking now,” he continued. “They’ve still got the name, they’ve still got the clout, but they are maybe more beatable than they once were. They’ve had their turn at the top of the division and now it’s our turn. Everybody knows Cerrone, and by putting him away it puts me straight into that top 10.”

What do you think of Edwards’ comments regarding older UFC fighters ‘fading out?’ Let us know in the comments!