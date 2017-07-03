Leon Edwards to Face Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night: Scotland

A pair of welterweights will head out to the Netherlands this September, as Leon Edwards meets Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night 115.

Edwards (13-3) sports a three-fight win streak that includes victories over Vicente Luque, Albert Tumenov and Dominic Waters. The former BAMMA welterweight champion is 5-2 over his seven-fight UFC career.

Barberena (13-4) claimed his fourth Octagon win in six tries with a TKO of Joe Proctor earlier this year. He also earned a decision vs. Warlley Alves and finished both Sage Northcutt and Joe Ellenberger around defeats at the hands of Colby Covington and Chad Laprise.

The card takes place September 2 from the Ahoy Rotterdam and features heavyweights Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov in the main event.