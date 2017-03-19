Leon Edwards Wants Donald Cerrone Next: ‘I Think I Match up Well Against Him’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Leon Edwards
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Leon Edwards is looking for ranked competition.

Last night (March 18), Edwards defeated Vicente Luque by unanimous decision. The victory improved “Rocky’s” professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 13-3.

After the fight, Edwards spoke with the media. He said he’d like to share the Octagon with Donald Cerrone. If he can’t get “Cowboy,” then Edwards is eyeing someone on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think I match up well against him. I’ve been watching him over the years, and I like his Thai boxing style, and I think I can counter that. So I’d like to challenge myself. If not (him) I’d like someone in the top 15. I want to keep climbing. I’d just beaten the No. 13 guy in the world (in the UFC rankings), which is Albert (Tumenov), and (now) I fought Luque, so I’d like to keep improving to get to where I want to get to, which is the title. So as long as it’s another opponent above me, I don’t mind who I get. It’s very important for me. I think when I fought a wrestler (in Kamaru Usman), I didn’t get to show my skill set. But my last two or three fights, I got to show I’m good on the ground, good at jiu-jitsu and good striking.”

