Leonard Ellbere Calls Bob Arum’s McGregor-Mayweather Comments ‘Idiotic’

Leonard Ellerbe has fired back at boxing promoter Bob Arum.

Recently, Arum was asked about the Aug. 26 “super fight” between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Arum didn’t hold back in expressing his dismay over the match-up. He went as far as to say it wasn’t a real fight.

Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, blasted Arum during a recent media session (via MMA Weekly):

“It’s amazing those idiotic comments that Bob [Arum] said the other day, telling people don’t buy their event because this and that. Have you ever heard me say that about any of your [fights]? None of this makes any sense. But what it comes down to, it comes down to the same guys that’s hating on the (expletive) are the same guys who wanted to be a part of it. He wasn’t saying that a few months ago when he openly, publicly said, ‘if Mayweather deal can’t come together, I’d love to put Manny Pacquiao in there.’ He wasn’t saying that then.”

McGregor vs. Mayweather will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will be aired live on Showtime pay-per-view. This will be McGregor’s first professional boxing match. Mayweather will look to end his career with a perfect 50-0 record.