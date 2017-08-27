Leonard Ellerbe Believes Conor McGregor Has a Future in Boxing

Many in the boxing community were impressed with the efforts of Conor McGregor in lasting almost ten rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night

Among the most praising, however, was Mayweather Promotions, CEO Leonard Ellerbe:

“I was actually very surprised with his ability to do certain things,” Ellerbe said at last night’s post-fight press conference (via MMAFighting.com). “He definitely has, if he chooses to — he definitely has a future in boxing, if he chooses to. To be able to last as long as he did, he’s a very tough competitor. He has a big heart, and again, he showed a lot, especially with this being his professional debut. I think that he did the UFC proud, he did his country proud, and he should definitely keep his head up high.

“He’s tough as nails,” Ellerbe added. “He wasn’t going to lay down. He has a big heart and I understand why he’s the biggest star in the UFC, and one of the biggest stars in all of sports.”

When asked if Ellerbe would be keen on working with other UFC fighters, the answer was a clear ‘no’:

“We’re not looking to fight any other UFC fighters,” Ellerbe said. “It was a great promotion, I really enjoyed working with Dana and his team, very professional group. They’ve had a tremendous amount of success and I truly understand why. He’s got a great team and they have a great, well-oiled machine, and again it was a great joy to be able to work with them on this promotion.”