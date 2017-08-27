Leonard Ellerbe Believes Conor McGregor Has a Future in Boxing

By
Adam Haynes
-

Many in the boxing community were impressed with the efforts of Conor McGregor in lasting almost ten rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night 

Among the most praising, however, was Mayweather Promotions, CEO Leonard Ellerbe:

“I was actually very surprised with his ability to do certain things,” Ellerbe said at last night’s post-fight press conference (via MMAFighting.com). “He definitely has, if he chooses to — he definitely has a future in boxing, if he chooses to. To be able to last as long as he did, he’s a very tough competitor. He has a big heart, and again, he showed a lot, especially with this being his professional debut. I think that he did the UFC proud, he did his country proud, and he should definitely keep his head up high.

“He’s tough as nails,” Ellerbe added. “He wasn’t going to lay down. He has a big heart and I understand why he’s the biggest star in the UFC, and one of the biggest stars in all of sports.”

When asked if Ellerbe would be keen on working with other UFC fighters, the answer was a clear ‘no’:

“We’re not looking to fight any other UFC fighters,” Ellerbe said. “It was a great promotion, I really enjoyed working with Dana and his team, very professional group. They’ve had a tremendous amount of success and I truly understand why. He’s got a great team and they have a great, well-oiled machine, and again it was a great joy to be able to work with them on this promotion.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

Leonard Ellerbe Believes Conor McGregor Has a Future in Boxing

Many in the boxing community were impressed with the efforts of Conor McGregor in lasting almost ten rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night  Among...
Conor McGregor Owen Roddy

Conor McGregor Wants Nate Diaz Trilogy According to His Manager, Audie Attar

Following the money-spinning boxing bout with Floyd Mayeather Jr., Conor McGregor is certainly not a man short of options While McGregor may have lost his boxing...
video

Conor McGregor: ‘Fatigue is a Mental Issue I Need to Figure Out’

Conor McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night  having looked visibly exhausted as the rounds went on While parallels were immediately drawn after...
Dana White

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Has Nothing Left to Prove

UFC President Dana White reacted to Floyd Mayweather beating Conor McGregor by TKO last night at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Although the result was not...
video

“Free Agent” Conor McGregor Discusses His Various Options

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor confirms that he is 'open to offers' following his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night The Irishman did...
Load more