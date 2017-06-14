Leonard Ellerbe: Mayweather Knows McGregor’s Coming After Him

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Leonard Ellerbe
Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Leonard Ellerbe is aware of the punching power Conor McGregor brings.

Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, believes Floyd Mayweather realizes he can’t take the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder lightly. “Notorious” and “Money” will compete in a boxing match on Aug. 26.

Speaking to the media, Ellerbe explained why McGregor is a legit threat to Mayweather (via MMAFighting.com):

“This is a fight that Floyd is taking very, very seriously, because we all do know all it takes in boxing is one shot and he don’t have to be a clean shot. A guy with that kind of power, he can nick you and you can be buzzed. There’s been a few times in fights in Floyd’s career that he might have been buzzed in the fight and nobody never knew.”

While Ellerbe says one shot can change it all, he assured fight fans that Mayweather is training as hard as he would for high level boxers.

“Floyd is 40 years old. He’s been off for a minute. He’s gotta get his ass up and be prepared for Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor has been active, you know what I’m saying? He’s been knocking guys out. And we’d be a bunch of damn fools to sit around and sleep on this and listen to all the bullsh*t that everybody sits around and talks. No, nuh uh. Floyd’s ass is getting out there and getting up running. And he’s coming. He knows Conor McGregor is coming after him and Floyd is looking to get his ass up out of there, too.”

