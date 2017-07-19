Leonard Ellerbe Says Conor McGregor Fooled Fans With Training Video

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Leonard Ellerbe has seen Conor McGregor’s training video and he isn’t buying into the notion that it proves he lacks boxing skills.

McGregor is set to go one-on-one with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26. “Notorious” and “Money” will meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Last month, McGregor and Mayweather released their training videos. While Mayweather showed tremendous hand speed, “Notorious” was looking rather slow in comparison. Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told the media that people have been fooled by McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):

“Conor McGregor is a smart dude. He’s a smart dude. Do y’all actually believe that footage he put out there is real? I’m just being honest. Do you honestly believe that he put that footage out there and it’s real looking the way it looked? C’mon now. Guess what? He tricked all y’all. Every last one of you. That he looked slow on the bag, he’s doing this and doing that. Y’all can fall for it. We’re not.”

