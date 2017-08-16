Leonard Ellerbe Talks About Glove Change For McGregor vs. Mayweather

Leonard Ellerbe has given his thoughts on the glove size change for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

The CEO of Mayweather promotions has been adamant about the unpredictability of McGregor vs. Mayweather. The “super fight” goes down on Aug. 26. It’ll be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ellerbe told MMAJunkie.com that Mayweather wanted to give McGregor an edge going into the fight:

“Floyd wants him to have every advantage possible that he can have. Conor is a very confident young man, and I’m fully confident he’s going to lay it on the line. He’s representing not only the UFC brand, but he’s representing his country. He has the great fans from his country. They will be there backing him, and the millions of fans across the world will be tuned in watching this terrific event. We’re excited.”

He then said that the change in glove size will change the dynamic of the bout.

“I think it will have an impact on the fight. From a fighter’s perspective, you’re more comfortable with fighting the smaller gloves. I’m pretty confident the fight will end in a knockout. Pretty confident. It’s something Conor wanted, something Floyd wanted, and both fighters got exactly what they wanted.”