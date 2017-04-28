Leonardo Santos on UFC Rankings: ‘I Don’t Understand The Criteria’

Leonardo Santos doesn’t quite grasp how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings work.

Santos has gone 5-0-1 since entering the UFC and holds a TKO victory over Kevin Lee. Despite his success, Santos is nowhere to be seen in the lightweight rankings. Lee is now ranked 12th, but he’s been far more active since his fight with Santos. Lee is riding a four-fight winning streak, while Santos has only had one bout since due to an injury.

On June 3, Santos will step inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 212. He’ll be taking on Olivier Aubin-Mercier. It’ll be Santos’ chance to make a statement and perhaps sway the movers and shakers of the rankings.

As it stands right now, Santos isn’t happy being out of the top 15 (via MMAJunkie.com):