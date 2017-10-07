Leonardo Santos Says Kevin Lee’s Interim Lightweight Title Shot is a Joke

Leonardo Santos doesn’t agree with Kevin Lee being given an interim lightweight title shot.

Tonight (Oct. 7), Lee will take on Tony Ferguson inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be contested for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. It’ll be the main event of UFC 216.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Santos, who was the last fighter to defeat Lee, expressed his dismay over the booking:

“I’ll be honest, he has his merits, but it’s a joke that he’s fighting for the interim belt. I have five wins in the UFC, I’m undefeated, and they didn’t even put me against a top-10 opponent. People say ‘oh, he fought more than you.’ Okay, but after we fought he fought three times and entered the top-10.”

He went on to say that the UFC rankings leave a lot to be desired. Santos isn’t exactly impressed with Lee’s seventh spot.

“‘Massaranduba’ (Francisco Trinaldo) won seven in a row and he was No. 12. It’s a joke. When they want to put someone up there (in the rankings), they do it and f*** it. His merits, he won the fights, congratulations, but I deserved to be in the top-10 and fighting a top-10 guy.”