Leslie Smith Welcomes Amanda Lemos to UFC in Scotland This July

Leslie Smith will now face Octagon newcomers Amanda Lemos at UFC Fight Night 113 after an injury knocked Lina Lansberg from the planned fight.

Lemos (6-0-1) was a champion for Jungle Fight in Brazil, winning the bantamweight belt. She is part of Iuri Alcantara’s fight team in the country.

Smith (9-7-1) got back on track from a loss to Cris Cyborg by defeating Irene Aldana this past December for her third win in the UFC.

UFC Fight Night 113 goes down July 16 from Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena in Scotland and features Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event.