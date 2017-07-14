Levi Mowels on Miles Johns Bout: ‘I Can Take The Fight Anywhere’

Levi Mowels feels prepared going into his bout at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 16.

Mowels is set to do battle with Miles Johns inside The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas tonight (July 14). It’ll be his ninth professional mixed martial arts bout.

Speaking to MMA Weekly, Mowels said he’ll be comfortable wherever the fight goes:

“I think I just need to be me, honestly. I’ve always done pretty well in all aspects of MMA. I think I can take the edge in every situation. If (Johns) wants to stand up or turn it into a wrestling match, I think I can beat him; and I think nobody can beat me on the ground. Anywhere the fight goes – as long as I stay able to transition between different aspects of MMA and work what I want to work – I can take the fight anywhere.”

