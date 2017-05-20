LFA 12 Results, Video Highlights: Derrick Krantz Claims Title

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Derrick Krantz put his name in the Legacy Fighting Alliance history books, winning the inaugural welterweight title Friday night at Legacy Fighting Alliance 12.

The main card aired live on AXS TV from the Mystic Lake Showroom in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Krantz improved to 20-9 with the second round TKO victory over Ben Neumann.

“It’s freaking awesome,” Krantz said on the win. “It just happened so quick. I caught him, he fell down, I swarmed him and I finished it.”

Chase Waldon picked up a split decision over Cully Butterfield in the co-main event, while Chad Curry stopped Kyle Kurtz in the first round.

Complete results are below:

• Derrick Krantz def. Ben Neumann via TKO (punches) at :55 of Round 2 to win inaugural welterweight title

• Chase Waldon def. Cully Butterfield via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

• Chad Curry def. Kyle Kurtz via TKO (punches) at :59 of Round 2

• Jeff Peterson def. Bobby Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

• Julian Marquez def. Cameron Olson via knockout (punch) at 1:06 of Round 1

• Nate Jennerman def. Damion Hill via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:50 of Round 1

