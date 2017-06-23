LFA 14 Results: Colbey Northcutt Stopped in MMA Debut

Colbey Northcutt, the younger sister of UFC fighter Sage Northcutt, was stopped in the second round of her MMA debut Friday night.

After coming out strong in the first five minutes, Northcutt was unable to keep it going in the second, as Courtney King earned a TKO victory as part of the main card on AXS TV of Legacy Fighting Alliance 14.

The bout was also the pro debut for King, as the 24-year-old went 5-3 as an amateur. Northcutt had an amateur record of 4-1, but had not competed since 2014.