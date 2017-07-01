LFA 15 Results, Highlights: Richard Odoms Finishes for Heavyweight Title

By
Dana Becker
-

Richard Odoms became the first-ever Legacy Fighting Alliance heavyweight champion Friday night when he submitted Jared Vanderaa in the main event of LFA 15. The card aired live on AXS TV.

Odoms, who improved to 13-3 with the victory, locked in a kimura midway through the first round, handing Vanderaa his first loss in six pro fights. Odoms is a 42-year-old who also works as a police officer between training and competing in MMA.

The co-main event, Chris Harris picked up a decision over Cortez Coleman in a middleweight contest.

Braden Smith, Dan Moret and Chibwikem Oneynegecha all earned finishes, while Tyler Shinn and Justin Radar picked up decision wins.

• Richard Odoms (13-3) finished Jared Vanderaa (5-1) by submission (Kimura) at 2:45 in round five to become the LFA heavyweight champion

• Chris Harris (9-1) outlasted Cortez Coleman (13-8) to win by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

• Braden Smith (8-1) caught Manny Meraz (9-4) in a D’Arce Choke to win by submission at 2:11 in round one.

• Dan Moret (12-3) submitted Derrick Adkins (9-4) with an arm triangle choke at 4:59 in round three.

• Tyler Shinn (8-3) scored a split decision victory over Kendall Carnahan (5-1) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

• Justin Rader (7-2) handed Emmanuel Rivera (6-1) his first career loss, winning by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27).

• Chibwikem Onyenegecha (6-0) out-struck Stephen Skoch (3-3), stopping him by TKO at 3:40 in round one.

