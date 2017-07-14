LFA 16 Results, Highlights: Jimmy Flick Stuns Johnny Bedford

By
Dana Becker
-

Jimmy Flick took advantage of his opportunity Friday night, scoring a third round technical submission victory over UFC veteran Johnny Bedford.

The bantamweight contest served as the headline fight to Legacy Fighting Alliance 16, which aired live on AXS TV.

Flick improved to 10-3 in his career when he secured a D’arce choke on Bedford (23-13-1) and choked him out.

In the co-main event, Miles Johns kept his perfect record intact with a decision win over Levi Mowles. The bantamweight is now 5-0 in his career.

Complete results are below:

• Jimmy Flick (10-3) caught Johnny Bedford (23-13-1) in a D’Arce choke to win by technical submission at 3:09 in round three.

• Miles Johns (5-0) defeated Levi Mowles (6-3) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

• Steven Peterson (15-5) caught Ryan Hollis (12-11) in a rear naked choke to win via submission at 1:43 in round two.

• Geoff Neal (7-2) knocked out Bilal Williams (8-4) at 4:43 in round one.

• Damon Jackson (12-2-1, 1 NC) submitted Eliazar Rodriguez (8-7) with a rear naked choke at 3:49 in round one.

• Brandon Lewis (4-0) sunk a rear naked choke on Cameron Miller (3-1) to win by submission at 1:44 in round two.

• Fernando Salas (5-1) defeated Jessie Vasquez (2-3) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

