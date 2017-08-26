LFA 20 Results, Highlights: Night of Decisions on AXS TV

By
Dana Becker
-

Nick Barnes shook off the rust and scored a split decision victory over Chad Curry Friday night in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 20.

The card aired live on AXS TV with Ron Kruck, Josh Barnett and Cat Zingano announcing.

Barnes improved to 12-2 when he claimed two of the three scorecards on the night. Curry fell to 9-2 with the loss.

Bobby Moffett picked up a decision win with ease over Nate Jennerman in the co-main event, while female flyweights Christine Stanley and Kelly Kobold-Schmitz fought to a draw.

Travis Perzynski and Shawn West had the lone finishes, with Perzynski picking up a technical submission and West earning a third round TKO.

• Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Nick Barnes (12-2) defeated Chad Curry (9-2) by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).

• Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Bobby Moffett (10-2) dominated Nate Jennerman (9-3) for three rounds to win by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26).

• Flyweight Fight – Christine Stanley (5-3-1) and Kelly Kobold-Schmitz (18-3-2) fought to a draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

• Lightweight Fight – Travis Perzynski (22-9) knocked down and submitted Carl Wittsock (9-2) to win by Technical Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:49 in round one.

• Lightweight Fight – Bobby Lee (7-1) outlasted Ashkan Morvari (13-7) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

• Lightweight Fight – Jeff Peterson (8-4) defeated Brandon Jenkins (10-5) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

• Featherweight Fight – Shawn West (14-8, 1 NC) out-punched Melvin Blumer (13-4) to win by TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:27 in round three.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

LFA 20 Results, Highlights: Night of Decisions on AXS TV

Nick Barnes shook off the rust and scored a split decision victory over Chad Curry Friday night in the main event of Legacy Fighting...
Andrey Koreshkov

Andrey Koreshkov Runs Through Chidi Njokuani at Bellator 182

Andrey Koreshkov decimated Chidi Njokuani. Tonight (Aug. 25), Koreshkov and Njokuani went head-to-head inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The bout served as...
Fernando Gonzalez

Fernando Gonzalez Rallies to Submit Brennan Ward

Fernando Gonzalez was down two rounds against Brennan Ward, but it didn't matter. Ward scored a takedown with Gonzalez's back against the fence. Gonzalez got...
Bruna Ellen

Bruna Ellen Nabs Split Decision Over Veta Arteaga at Bellator 182

Veta Arteaga couldn't do enough to defeat Bruna Ellen. Arteaga and Ellen met on the second main card bout of Bellator 182. The action took...
A.J. McKee

A.J. McKee Cruises to Decision Win Over Blair Tugman at Bellator 182

A.J. McKee easily dispatched of Blair Tugman tonight (Aug. 25). McKee and Tugman did battle inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The bout...
Load more