LFA 23 Free Fight: Andrea Lee vs. Heather Bassett (Video)

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) keeps rolling out free fights.

Showcased in this video is the inaugural LFA women’s flyweight title bout between Andrea Lee and Heather Bassett. The two did battle in the fourth LFA event back in Feb. 2017. Lee captured the gold with a third-round submission victory. The win improved her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 5-2. She has since nabbed one more victory.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“Andrea Lee and Heather Bassett went to war for the inaugural Legacy Fighting Alliance Flyweight title back at LFA 4! Andrea Lee returns to the LFA cage, September 22nd at 9/8c on AXS TV!”