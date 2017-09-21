LFA 23 Free Fight: Derrick Krantz vs. Ben Neumann (Video)

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) keeps rolling out free fights.

Showcased in this video is the LFA welterweight title bout between Derrick Krantz and Ben Neumann. The two did battle in the 12th LFA event back in May 2017. Krantz captured the gold with a second-round TKO victory. The win improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 20-9. He’ll defend his title tomorrow night (Sept. 22) against James Nakashima.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“The inaugural Legacy Fighting Alliance Welterweight title was on the line back at LFA 12! Derrick Krantz is back to fight inside the LFA cage, September 22nd at 9/8c on AXS TV!”